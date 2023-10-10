Headlines

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Rizwan's century is particularly significant as he became only the second wicket-keeping batter from Pakistan to achieve the milestone in an ODI World Cup.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

During Pakistan's second match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan showcased his prowess by notching up his third ODI century.

Rizwan's century is particularly significant as he became only the second wicket-keeping batter from Pakistan to achieve the milestone in an ODI World Cup. The only other Pakistani wicket-keeper to accomplish this feat was the former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who achieved it against Ireland during the 2015 World Cup.

In a challenging chase of 345 runs, Rizwan played a pivotal role in Pakistan's pursuit. He came to the crease when Pakistan was struggling at 37 for 2 after just 7.2 overs, having lost the wickets of opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam. Rizwan took on the responsibility of reviving their innings.

Rizwan formed a crucial partnership of 176 runs with opening batter Abdullah Shafique for the fourth wicket. This partnership stands as the second-highest partnership for Pakistan in the history of ODI World Cups. Both Shafique and Rizwan achieved centuries during the match.

Shafique reached his maiden ODI century on his World Cup debut, taking 97 balls to do so. After reaching his century, Shafique accelerated his scoring and hit a couple of boundaries before being dismissed by a spectacular diving catch executed by substitute fielder Dushan Hemantha.

Shafique concluded his innings with an impressive 113 runs off 103 balls, including 10 boundaries and three sixes.Subsequently, Rizwan continued to build another crucial partnership, this time with Saud Shakeel, reaching his century in the 42nd over after facing 97 balls.

