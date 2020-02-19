NZ vs IND: Ross Taylor warns teammates against Team India bowling attack

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.

New Zealand cricket Ross Taylor has warned all Kiwi batmans to not just take Jaspirt Bumrah seriously but to be also wary of the threats that other Indian bowlers provide as well.

“I think if we just look at Bumrah, we are in trouble. I think their whole bowling lineup is fantastic," Taylor said.

"Obviously, Sharma coming back will bring new dynamics to the team. They have got a world-class batting line-up as well and we have to get through that. We have to be on our game to be successful against them,” he added.

Bumrah, who was on the sidelines due to an injury for nearly three months, successfully made his return into the team during India's first T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka last month.

However, the star pacer's performances during the three-match ODI series was fairly poor. Bumrah went wicketless in all the three ODIs, giving away 53, 64 and 50 runs respectively during his 10-over spells as India ended up losing all three matches.

Ross is set to play his 100th Test match for the Blackcaps on Friday and expressed his thoughts on how he still believes he can still an asset to the national side.

“I think I'm still good enough to this team by fine enough to field and still hungry to score runs. I'm happy for that,” Taylor claimed.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.