No place for Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in Shoaib Akhtar's all-time ODI XI

For today's generation, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are considered as the top batsmen with batting records to their name. So when former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar was asked to name his all-time ODI playing XI, he did not mention these two players.

The pacer has been quite vocal about his opinions on cricket and since his retirement, the Pakistan fast-bowler has transitioned into a cricket expert. In his all-time favorite ODI XI, there were four Pakistani cricketers, while there were four Indians too.

During a recent interaction with SportsKeeda, Akhtar revealed his XI, with openers being Gordon Greenidge and Sachin Tendulkar.

The Rawalpindi Express had Inzamam-ul-Haq at No 3 followed by Saeed Anwar. Akhtar explained this strange call and said, "People might be surprised by seeing Saeed Bhai in the middle but in today’s day, he would have murdered the bowlers."

Akhtar then chose MS Dhoni as his wicketkeeper and called him 'classic'. After this, he chose Adam Gilchrist at no. 6. For his no. 7 spot, he went with former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh and then chose Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Akhtar then selected Kapil Dev and called him 'the greatest fast-bowler. And his team contained only one spinner - Shane Warne. He also selected the legendary Australian spinner as his captain of the ODI team.

Shoaib Akhtar’s all-time ODI XI: Gordon Greenidge, Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev, Shane Warne (c)