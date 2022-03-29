OUT or not? Netizens question SRH skipper Kane Williamson's dismissal by third umpire

After smashing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers around the park, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Devdutt Padikkal took a catch that managed to get the SRH skipper, Kane Williamson, back to the pavilion after he scored just 2 runs.

Prasidh Krishna had bowled back of a length ball around off and Williamson poked it. The outside edge flies to the right of Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who dived and went for a one-handed catch.

However, the ball popped up and Padikkal, who was standing at first slip, showed great reflex to dive forward and snaffle with both hands inches above the ground.

The on-field umpire was not sure and went up for a referral and Williamson too did not move from his spot. The third umpire looked at a couple of angles and ruled it in favour of the fielding team.

Soon after the decision was taken, fans took to Twitter to question if was it really out or did the ball hit the ground before landing in the fielder's hand.

Sorry guys Kane Williamson wicket is not out as such I want Rajasthan to win that is poor umpire decision. #IPL2022 #SRHvRR #RajasthanRoyals March 29, 2022

Kane Williamson was Not Out as declared by the third umpire. The ball which bounced off the wicket keeper’s hand touched the ground before it was picked up by the fielder who was behind the wicket keeper. — Capt N T Malkani (@ntmalkani) March 29, 2022

#KaneWilliamson sir was not out , poor umpiring from poor umpire , Umpire was blind Check his eyes .#BCCI should apologize to him . @SunRisers , I won't watch the @IPL @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/C6N34x7QdF March 29, 2022

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in the 20 overs at the Mumbai Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in the 5th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jos Buttler chipped in with 35 while Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer played useful cameos of 12 and 32. The Hyderabad bowlers were very inconsistent and paid a heavy price for it.