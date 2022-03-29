Search icon
OUT or not? Netizens question SRH skipper Kane Williamson's dismissal by third umpire

Was Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson given wrongly out?

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

After smashing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers around the park, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Devdutt Padikkal took a catch that managed to get the SRH skipper, Kane Williamson, back to the pavilion after he scored just 2 runs.

Prasidh Krishna had bowled back of a length ball around off and Williamson poked it. The outside edge flies to the right of Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who dived and went for a one-handed catch. 

However, the ball popped up and Padikkal, who was standing at first slip, showed great reflex to dive forward and snaffle with both hands inches above the ground. 

The on-field umpire was not sure and went up for a referral and Williamson too did not move from his spot. The third umpire looked at a couple of angles and ruled it in favour of the fielding team. 

Soon after the decision was taken, fans took to Twitter to question if was it really out or did the ball hit the ground before landing in the fielder's hand.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in the 20 overs at the Mumbai Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in the 5th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jos Buttler chipped in with 35 while Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer played useful cameos of 12 and 32. The Hyderabad bowlers were very inconsistent and paid a heavy price for it. 

