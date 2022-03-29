Search icon
IPL 2022: Given OUT, Jos Buttler survives due to no-ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jos Buttler after being given out was seen being unhappy, but he was still waiting and he got a reprieve.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

It could have been almost a repeat of what had happened to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT), however, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler was saved due to a no-ball.

It would have been a good wicket, especially if dangerman Buttler was the wicket, but a late no-ball signal turned the happy SRH camp into a sad one at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Buttler after being given out was seen being unhappy, but he was still waiting and he got a reprieve. Bhuvi had overstepped. He had Buttler struggling but failed to send him back. 

Earlier, Rajasthan was asked to bat first after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl. RR skipper Sanju Samson is playing his 100th game for Rajasthan and his side will be having as many as seven debutants. As for SRH, they have a mix of experienced and young guns.

