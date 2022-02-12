Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Ab karke dikha mujhe Mankad': Netizens enjoy after R Ashwin, Jos Buttler unite in Rajasthan Royals camp

Rajasthan Royals purchased R Ashwin for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

'Ab karke dikha mujhe Mankad': Netizens enjoy after R Ashwin, Jos Buttler unite in Rajasthan Royals camp

Just three years ago, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler who were part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were involved in the most controversial situation in 2019. Cut to in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rajasthan had already retained Buttler, and now in the mega auction, they purchased Ashwin for Rs 5 crore.

Recalling the famous 'Mankad' incident, the England batsman was run out for 69 on March 25, 2019, by then Punjab skipper Ashwin as he backed up. The method of dismissal, named after former India player Vinoo Mankad, is legal but was not seen by many as in the light of sportsman sprite.

However, with both players now in the same camp, fans have taken to Twitter to believe that the two will be planning dismissals together.

As for the auction, it got off to a cracking start on Saturday in Bengaluru as all 10 players from the marquee list found buyers. Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player on the marquee list, selling for Rs 12.25 crore.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.