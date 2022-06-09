Netizens hail shan Kishan after he scores fiery 76 off 48 deliveries in the 1st T20I against South Africa

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan had a modest IPL 2022 with Mumbai Indians but he was retained in the Indian T20I squad as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for this series. Ishan Kishan grabbed this opportunity with both hands as he scored a quickfire 76 runs off 48 deliveries during the 1st T20I match against South Africa.

Kishan looked scratchy at first but showed the much talked about 'intent' in Indian cricket and tried to hit almost every ball out of the park. He reached his fifty in 37 balls. All hell broke loose when Maharaj came in to bowl the 13th over as Kishan went after him, scored 20 runs, and got out in the last ball of the over.

Netizens hailed Ishan Kishan for his effort

Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings as the Indian team posted a total of 211 runs I this match. For South Africa, Wayne Parnell (1/32), Anrrich Nortje (1/36), Dwaine Pretorius (1/35) and Keshav Maharaj (1/43) picked up a wicket each.

As we write this story, the South African team has scored 87 runs in 10 overs and requires 126 runs in 60 deliveries with David Miller playing along with Rassie Van Der Dussen.