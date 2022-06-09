Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Netizens hail shan Kishan after he scores fiery 76 off 48 deliveries in the 1st T20I against South Africa

Coming up to open the batting in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan took all the South African bowlers to the cleaners.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Netizens hail shan Kishan after he scores fiery 76 off 48 deliveries in the 1st T20I against South Africa
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan had a modest IPL 2022 with Mumbai Indians but he was retained in the Indian T20I squad as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for this series. Ishan Kishan grabbed this opportunity with both hands as he scored a quickfire 76 runs off 48 deliveries during the 1st T20I match against South Africa.

READ: Wayne Parnell dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad upon his return, India sets a target of 212

Kishan looked scratchy at first but showed the much talked about 'intent' in Indian cricket and tried to hit almost every ball out of the park. He reached his fifty in 37 balls. All hell broke loose when Maharaj came in to bowl the 13th over as Kishan went after him, scored 20 runs, and got out in the last ball of the over.

Netizens hailed Ishan Kishan for his effort, Check out some tweets below.

Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings as the Indian team posted a total of 211 runs I this match. For South Africa, Wayne Parnell (1/32), Anrrich Nortje (1/36), Dwaine Pretorius (1/35) and Keshav Maharaj (1/43) picked up a wicket each.

READ: Ind vs SA 1st T20: Avesh Khan on travelling 25kms on cycle for training

As we write this story, the South African team has scored 87 runs in 10 overs and requires 126 runs in 60 deliveries with David Miller playing along with Rassie Van Der Dussen.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.