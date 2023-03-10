Neither Jasprit Bumrah nor Rashid Khan, Suresh Raina picks ex-MI star as greatest bowler of IPL

File Photo

As the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League approaches, the excitement for the world's biggest franchise cricket league is palpable. Former Indian cricketers, including Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Aakash Chopra, and Pragyan Ojha, have already begun the countdown by selecting the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.) bowler in IPL history.

Over the past 15 editions, the IPL has seen many great players who have made a name for themselves. Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and DJ Bravo are just a few examples of players who have reached new heights in the cash-rich league and have gone on to make a big name for themselves in international cricket as well.

When it comes to selecting the greatest bowler in IPL history, one name stands out among Indian legends, with the exception of Ojha's: Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga. This 39-year-old former Sri Lanka captain and star pacer participated in the cash-rich league for nine seasons, amassing a total of 170 wickets in 122 matches. He remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history and has single-handedly won numerous matches for the Mumbai-based team.

Malinga's exceptional bowling skills and unwavering dedication to the sport have earned him a place among the greatest cricketers of all time. His ability to consistently deliver wickets and turn the tide of a game has made him a fan favorite and a feared opponent on the field.

During an interview on Jio Cinema, Raina explained his reasoning for selecting Lasith Malinga as the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) bowler.

"Lasith Malinga, kyuki usne jo bowling kiya hai. Itna difficult action aur uske baad itne saal dominate krna IPL mein, fir usne jo Sri Lanka k liye kiya hai, 2014 T20 World Cup bhi jeet gaye vo. He brings a lot of quality to the team. Bumrah ka jo improvement hua hai naa, mujhe lagta hai kaafi credit Lasith Malinga ko bhi jaata hai (A lot of credit for Bumrah's development also goes to him)."

READ| WTC final qualification scenario: How Sri Lanka can play spoilsport to India's WTC final chances