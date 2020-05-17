MS Dhoni's keeping style, his stumping in fraction of seconds, there are lot of things to learn: Wriddhiman Saha

Headlines

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

PM Modi makes 'East India Company, Indian Mujahideen' attack at Opposition's INDIA alliance

Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition front INDIA to move no-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition front INDIA to move no-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

Top 10 largest forests in the world

10 benefits of exercise for men

10 glamorous pics of Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Meet 90s superstar who became Miss India at 18, bought a Mumbai home at 22, know her connection to Dharmendra's family

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

HomeCricket

Cricket

MS Dhoni's keeping style, his stumping in fraction of seconds, there are lot of things to learn: Wriddhiman Saha

The 35-year old also explained how MS's presence never demotivated him instead, he tried learning from the veteran cricketer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 08:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha only got the chance to play one Test match with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni.

However, this did not stop Saha from showing praises over the former Team India skipper's qualities.

During a recent interview with a popular news outlet, Saha claimed didn't replace MS Dhoni in the Indian Test side but instead got a chance to play more frequently after his retirement.

"I didn't replace MS Dhoni, I got chance after he left playing Test cricket. The Test in which I debuted, VVS Laxman was not playing because of finger injury. Rohit Sharma was called to replace him (in Nagpur Test match vs South Africa) as he had scored a good hundred in the Board President match," Wriddhiman Saha said.

"On the match day during the practice, Rohit collided with me. Both of us got ankle injury but he got it more. MS Dhoni was going for toss and I was giving throw downs to Subramaniam Badrinath, on his way told me 'Saha tu khel rha h (Saha you are playing)'."

"Garry Kirsten had told me MS Dhoni is in the team and so you will not play. He asked me to do my own practice. That's why I played the net bowlers and then directly went on to play Dale Steyn and Mornie Morkel. MS Dhoni had set his standard and I learn from him till date," he added.

The 35-year old then went to explain how MS's presence never demotivated him instead, he tried learning from the veteran cricketer.

"His keeping or batting style, his stumping in fraction of seconds, there are a lot of things to learn. He 2-4 years older to me, I was knowing that if MS Dhoni is playing I will not get to play," he said. 

"Nobody likes sitting outside but with MS Dhoni in the team there is no option left. So, I learnt the maximum from and performed whenever given chance. I asked him during the Nagpur Test match that who would keep. He said 'obviously I will keep, you are a good fielder, you go and field," he added,

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani’s NMACC exhibition, viral pics

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in sexy white bikini, watch

Meet 90s superstar who became Miss India at 18, bought a Mumbai home at 22, know her connection to Dharmendra's family

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE