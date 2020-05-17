MS Dhoni's keeping style, his stumping in fraction of seconds, there are lot of things to learn: Wriddhiman Saha

The 35-year old also explained how MS's presence never demotivated him instead, he tried learning from the veteran cricketer.

Team India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha only got the chance to play one Test match with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni.

However, this did not stop Saha from showing praises over the former Team India skipper's qualities.

During a recent interview with a popular news outlet, Saha claimed didn't replace MS Dhoni in the Indian Test side but instead got a chance to play more frequently after his retirement.

"I didn't replace MS Dhoni, I got chance after he left playing Test cricket. The Test in which I debuted, VVS Laxman was not playing because of finger injury. Rohit Sharma was called to replace him (in Nagpur Test match vs South Africa) as he had scored a good hundred in the Board President match," Wriddhiman Saha said.

"On the match day during the practice, Rohit collided with me. Both of us got ankle injury but he got it more. MS Dhoni was going for toss and I was giving throw downs to Subramaniam Badrinath, on his way told me 'Saha tu khel rha h (Saha you are playing)'."

"Garry Kirsten had told me MS Dhoni is in the team and so you will not play. He asked me to do my own practice. That's why I played the net bowlers and then directly went on to play Dale Steyn and Mornie Morkel. MS Dhoni had set his standard and I learn from him till date," he added.

"His keeping or batting style, his stumping in fraction of seconds, there are a lot of things to learn. He 2-4 years older to me, I was knowing that if MS Dhoni is playing I will not get to play," he said.

"Nobody likes sitting outside but with MS Dhoni in the team there is no option left. So, I learnt the maximum from and performed whenever given chance. I asked him during the Nagpur Test match that who would keep. He said 'obviously I will keep, you are a good fielder, you go and field," he added,