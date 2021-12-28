IND vs SA: Mohammed Siraj pulls off a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after dismissing Rassie van der Dussen - WATCH

There is no doubt that Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge fan following and among them is even Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Be it his style of play, his fitness or even his epic celebration - people who admire him, try to copy the Portugal star's ways and the same was done by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The bowler, who is currently playing Test series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion took the wicket of batter Rassie van der Dussen on Day 3 of the game.

While the bowler is known for his loud celebrations, this time he pulled off a Cristiano Ronaldo when he got the wicket on Tuesday.

WATCH:

As for the clash, Jasprit Bumrah had fetched the first breakthrough for India and was followed by Mohammed Shami who sent back Keegan Peterson and Aiden Markram. Mohammed Siraj too took the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen.

Shardul Thakur also got a wicket to his name in the form of Quinton de Kock and this led to the Proteas losing five wickets and scoring 109 runs in 38 overs.

Earlier, India had only managed to score 55 runs and lost 7 wickets this morning. India had a score of 278/3 at the end of Day 1 and ended with 327/10 even before lunch on Day 3.

Debutant Marco Jansen too got a wicket, but the attack was surely led by Lungi Ngidi who took six wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada who scalped three.