MI vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022

Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be the deciding factor between who will reach the fourth team to enter the Playoffs. This will be the last group stage game for both teams, but the fate of DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lies in this very game.

MI, who became the first team to be out of the playoffs race will have nothing to lose. The side is placed in the last position in the points table with 3 wins in 13 matches.

However, if they win, they will hamper DC's position to enter the Playoffs which will also see RCB qualify for the top 4 and play the Eliminator match.

But, if the Rishabh Pant-led side, which has 7 wins out of 13 matches, has a victory over MI, then the fifth-placed team, will push RCB out of the race.

This game will also be the second leg between the two, the first being won by DC by 4 wickets after chasing a target of 178 runs in 18.2 overs.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Riley Meredith.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Jaydev Unadkat/Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith

MI vs DC​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Tim David, Tilak Varma (C), Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Riley Meredith.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on Saturday, May 22, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis