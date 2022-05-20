IPL 2022: Here's how RCB's fate for Playoffs lies in the hands of MI vs DC

RCB pin hopes on MI to win against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did what they needed to do, win their game against the already qualified team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last week of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 league games. The side had an eight-wicket thumping win over table-toppers on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

READ | IPL 2022: Netizens heap praise on Virat Kohli as he comes back to form with a fiery half-century against GT

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli was seen in his best form as he played a belligerent 54-ball 73. He was even seen smashing Rashid Khan for a six to bring up his 44th IPL fifty.

The two openers - Kohli and RCB captain Faf du Plessis had stitched a 115-run stand to help take RCB to 169 runs. Later Maxwell went ballistic and scored 40 runs in 18 deliveries with five boundaries and two sixes.

However, with this victory, things still don't look good for RCB and why is that?

Delhi Capitals (DC) is the only contender left in the tournament that can push RCB out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race. However, DC will have to face a challenge against the already out of race Mumbai Indians (MI).

While the Rohit Sharma-led side is already out of contingent, they can still spoil things for DC. If Rohit Sharma and his men defeat the Capitals in their final league stage, then it will be a merry moment for RCB as they will cruise in the playoffs.

RCB Glenn Maxwell said he is confident that MI will help them make it through the knockout stage.

"We'll probably be watching the Mumbai – Delhi game pretty closely. I wouldn't mind a round of golf tomorrow. There will be a bit of rehab going on. But I think the guys will stay really focused. The amount of hard work and effort that has gone into this team this year," Maxwell told official broadcasters after their win.

"We feel like we deserve to be in the final four and hopefully, Mumbai will do the right thing by us and get us into the final four," Maxwell added.