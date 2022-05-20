IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli and RCB cheer for Rohit Sharma's MI when they face DC? Watch

Virat Kohli said he will be cheering for MI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is just days away from seeing an almost new team win the trophy with top three titleholders Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being out of the Playoffs race.

READ | IPL 2022: Here's how RCB's fate for Playoffs lies in the hands of MI vs DC

The two new IPL teams - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - are already qualified with Rajasthan Royals (RR) almost making it in. However, the tough fight is now between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

If DC win their game against MI, they will overtake RCB in the fourth spot and enter the Playoffs despite both teams having 16 points, due to the Net Run Rate (NRR). While DC have a positive NRR to their name, RCB has a negative one due to their low scoring games. But for DC to make it to the Playoffs, they will need to defeat MI in their final game.

READ | 'Just net bowling option?’: Fans unhappy with Mumbai Indians not giving Arjun Tendulkar a chance

Talking about the clash, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli explained the reason he will be cheering for the Mumbai Indians.

"Trying to put our feet up and chill out for two days and support Mumbai. We have two more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said in an interview for the IPL.

"You might see us in the stadium as well," he added while du Plessis already began the "Mumbai, Mumbai" chants.

WATCH:

RCB had gone on to win their must-win league game against an in-form Gujarat Titans. Kohli ensured that his side did not suffer and took the responsibility.

As for the MI clash, they will be facing the Delhi Capitals in their final league game at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21.