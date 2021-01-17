'Mhare Sundar aur Thakur kam hain kay'? Twitter flooded with memes applauding the duo

Another day in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, another instance of fighting spirit from Team India was on display. Battered, bruised, defeated and on the backfoot, Indian team showed resilience again in the ongoing Test series, this time through the pair of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

One a debutant, and the other who had just bowled 10 balls in his first game were up against Australia's experienced and fearsome bowling attack when they joined together in the middle at the score of 186/6. The visitors were struggling after they lost all their premier batsmen as they were still trailing Australia by 183 runs, almost the same amount they had scored.

The duo mixed attack with solid defence and their resilience was something to watch out for. The left and right-hand combination of Sundar and Thakur kept milking runs and kept the Australian bowlers at bay. Thakur completed his maiden Test fifty first, and Sundar followed the suit soo after.

Both Thakur and Sundar left the field to a standing ovation and applause by the teammates and the support staff as they knew the importance of those innings. Thakur finished with 67 runs and Sundar made 62 as the 123-run partnership between them helped India reduce the deficit to just 33 runs.

Twitterati, on the other hand, got another chance to show their creativity through memes appalauding the duo. Many stressed the fact of how two new players in the format kept an expereinced and probably one of the best attacks in the world at bay and some of them also commended their efforts bringing India back into the game in this series, not for the first time.

Here are some of the reactions.

