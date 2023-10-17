Headlines

Meet the young cricketer who has broken Yuvraj Singh's record for fastest fifty by an Indian

An emerging player from Railways, etched his name in the T20 record books by achieving the fastest fifty by an Indian cricketer, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's previous landmark.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

Ashutosh Sharma, an emerging talent from Railways, etched his name in the T20 record books by achieving the fastest fifty by an Indian cricketer, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's previous landmark. This remarkable feat was accomplished during a 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match held in Ranchi

Representing Railways, Sharma raced to his fifty in just 11 deliveries, one ball quicker than the legendary Yuvraj Singh's previous record set during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup match against England when he achieved a fifty in 12 balls. Sharma displayed a relentless attacking style from the beginning, smashing six boundaries and four sixes during his explosive innings. His aggressive batting performance helped his team set a formidable target for their opponents, further solidifying his reputation as a powerful and aggressive batsman.

Yuvraj's 12-ball half-century against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup had remained a longstanding record for 16 years. During that memorable inning, Yuvraj famously struck six consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad. Notably, Chris Gayle matched this record with a 12-ball fifty against Adelaide Strikers in 2016, and Hazratullah Zazai replicated this achievement against Balkh Legends in 2018. However, this long-standing 120 record was recently eclipsed earlier this month when Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee astonishingly reached the 50-run mark in just nine deliveries during the opening match of the 2023 Men's Asian Games against

Mongolia In contrast, Ashutosh, who was participating in only his second t20 match in domestic cricket, made his T20 debut in 2018 for Madhya Pradesh but had not played a T20 game since 2019. This match marked his fourth half-century in the T20 format. He has only played one List-A match, which was for Madhya Pradesh in 2019, and has not yet made an appearance in first-class cricket.

