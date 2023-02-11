Meet Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is a BJP MLA from Gujarat

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a memorable comeback to international cricket as he grabbed five wickets in the first innings of the first Test vs Australia at Nagpur and also scored 70 very useful runs with the bat. It is to be noted that this was Jadeja’s first match after nearly six months.Jadeja remained out of action for a good part of 2022 due to an injury.

In this article, we will talk about Jadeja’s wife Rivaba, who is a pillar of support for the talismanic all-rounder.

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba Jadeja contested 2022 Gujarat Assembly election on a BJP ticket from Jamnagar North constituency. She defeated AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur by massive 88,835 votes to become the MLA.

Ravindra Jadeja-Rivaba Jadeja: First meeting

Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja firs met each other through their mutual friends. According to reports, Jadeja’s sister Naina was a friend of Rivaba. Jadeja and Rivaba became good friends and they finally got married in 2016.

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba’s daughter

On June 8, 2017, Jadeja and Rivaba became the proud parents of a baby girl. They named her Nidhyana.

Rivaba's educational qualification and family details

Rivaba was born in 1990 to Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafullaba Solanki. Rivaba’s father was a businessman while mother was an employee of Indian Railways. Rivaba has completed her degree in Mechanical Engineering from Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science in Rajkot.