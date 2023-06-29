Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Lost 293 waala': Virender Sehwag shares pic of bats he used during his most unforgettable innings

Sehwag achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 309 runs against Pakistan, becoming the first Indian cricketer to hit a triple century in Test matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

'Lost 293 waala': Virender Sehwag shares pic of bats he used during his most unforgettable innings
Image Source: Instagram/Screengrab

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the most exceptional openers in the history of cricket. Throughout his illustrious career, he captivated audiences with his remarkable performances across various formats.

Recently, on Thursday, June 29, Sehwag took to his official Instagram account to share a captivating photograph showcasing the bats he utilized during some of his most unforgettable innings. This gesture allowed fans to reminisce about the extraordinary moments he created on the field.

Intriguingly, the 44-year-old also revealed that he had unfortunately misplaced the very willow that he used to achieve his legendary score of 293 against Sri Lanka in 2009 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

"Bat mein hai dum - 309, 319 , 219, 119 , 254. Pyaare saathi. Lost 293 waala," Sehwag captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

It is worth mentioning that in 2004, at the Multan International Cricket Stadium, he achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 309 runs against Pakistan, becoming the first Indian cricketer to hit a triple century in Test matches. Moreover, he holds the unique distinction of being the only Indian player to have achieved this feat twice in the longest format of the game.

Sehwag had the opportunity to become the first player in history to achieve three triple centuries if he had surpassed the 300-run milestone against Sri Lanka in 2009. However, the dynamic batsman fell just seven runs short, getting dismissed for 293. This near miss not only cost him the record but also deprived him of the chance to make a special request to Sachin Tendulkar.

In a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, Sehwag disclosed that Tendulkar had promised to fulfill any favor he asked for if the Delhi-born cricketer managed to score a triple century in that particular match.

READ| World Cup 2023: Delhi to spend upto Rs 25 crore to improve fan experience during matches

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Constable Recruitment Exam: UP man poses as candidate, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.