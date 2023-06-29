'Lost 293 waala': Virender Sehwag shares pic of bats he used during his most unforgettable innings

Image Source: Instagram/Screengrab

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the most exceptional openers in the history of cricket. Throughout his illustrious career, he captivated audiences with his remarkable performances across various formats.

Recently, on Thursday, June 29, Sehwag took to his official Instagram account to share a captivating photograph showcasing the bats he utilized during some of his most unforgettable innings. This gesture allowed fans to reminisce about the extraordinary moments he created on the field.

Intriguingly, the 44-year-old also revealed that he had unfortunately misplaced the very willow that he used to achieve his legendary score of 293 against Sri Lanka in 2009 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

"Bat mein hai dum - 309, 319 , 219, 119 , 254. Pyaare saathi. Lost 293 waala," Sehwag captioned the post.

It is worth mentioning that in 2004, at the Multan International Cricket Stadium, he achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 309 runs against Pakistan, becoming the first Indian cricketer to hit a triple century in Test matches. Moreover, he holds the unique distinction of being the only Indian player to have achieved this feat twice in the longest format of the game.

Sehwag had the opportunity to become the first player in history to achieve three triple centuries if he had surpassed the 300-run milestone against Sri Lanka in 2009. However, the dynamic batsman fell just seven runs short, getting dismissed for 293. This near miss not only cost him the record but also deprived him of the chance to make a special request to Sachin Tendulkar.

In a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, Sehwag disclosed that Tendulkar had promised to fulfill any favor he asked for if the Delhi-born cricketer managed to score a triple century in that particular match.

