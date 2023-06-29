World Cup 2023: Delhi to spend upto Rs 25 crore to improve fan experience during matches

For the five matches it will be hosting in the ODI World Cup in October–November, the Arun Jaitley Stadium will receive a significant makeover totaling Rs 20 to 25 crore. The location, which earlier this year staged the second test match between Australia and India, has come under attack for failing to maintain even the most basic standards of hygiene within the stadium, particularly in the restrooms.

Following a gap analysis by the Indian cricket board (BCCI), it was found in April that Delhi was one of the five locations throughout the nation that required a significant renovation. A gap analysis shows the differences between the organization's actual condition and its intended future state. The other cities were Mohali, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Mumbai, none of which were selected as one of the 10 World Cup host cities on Tuesday.

In the last ten years, the game's appeal in India has soared, and the BCCI has made billions from streaming rights. However, because most grounds in India lack even the most basic amenities, the supporters are frequently overlooked. The Delhi and District Cricket Association's joint secretary, Rajan Manchanda, stated that they will prioritise improving the World Cup fan interaction.

"We appreciate the BCCI giving us five games. Before the major event, we will concentrate on enhancing the stadium's infrastructure to make it a more enjoyable experience for the spectators. "We have planned an extensive renovation in the services, which will involve modifying spectator seats, renovated restrooms, paintwork, and change in our ticketing systems software," Manchanda said to PTI.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium can hold around 35,000 people, and Manchanda announced that the DDCA would substitute about 10,000 seats in addition to updating its 15-year-old turnstiles."We must offer our supporters sanitary restrooms, hygienic food, and water at a fair price. Additionally, the housekeeping team's size will be expanded. By September 15, we want to have everything finished, Manchanda said.

He further said that in the third week of July, officials from the BCCI and International Cricket Council would perform a recce of the site, which will also cover the pitch and fields. Even though the weather is not severe in October and November, the spectators will still have to sit in the sun since DDCA is unable to cover the open seats with a covering due to a serious construction defect.

The current building must be demolished and a new one constructed from the ground up in order for the facility to have a roof. On October 7, Delhi will host the tournament's opening match between South Africa and a Qualifier. When India plays Afghanistan on October 11, it will play its greatest game. On October 14, Afghanistan will also compete against England here. The two further league matches are scheduled for October 25 and November 6.

(With inputs from PTI)