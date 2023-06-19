Rs 10 crore added: Fans hilariously react to Virat Kohli's new workout post

'Look to get better': Virat Kohli shares new video from his workout session (photo: Insta/Virat Kohli)

Star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is known for his fitness, has shared a new video from his workout session. The 34-year-old player can be seen doing lunge exercises with two dumbles. Kohli has shared two videos and a picture from his workout session on his Instagram account. He is seen wearing a white boxer and a pink t-shirt. "Look for excuses or look to get better," he captioned the post.

Now netizens have reacted to the new video. One user wrote, "10 crore per post." Another user wrote, "Stronger each day." Check out the post here.

