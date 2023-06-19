Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Rs 10 crore added: Fans hilariously react to Virat Kohli's new workout post

Virat Kohli often shares posts from his workout session.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Rs 10 crore added: Fans hilariously react to Virat Kohli's new workout post
'Look to get better': Virat Kohli shares new video from his workout session (photo: Insta/Virat Kohli)

Star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is known for his fitness, has shared a new video from his workout session. The 34-year-old player can be seen doing lunge exercises with two dumbles. Kohli has shared two videos and a picture from his workout session on his Instagram account. He is seen wearing a white boxer and a pink t-shirt. "Look for excuses or look to get better," he captioned the post.

Now netizens have reacted to the new video. One user wrote, "10 crore per post." Another user wrote, "Stronger each day."  Check out the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

 

READ | 'MS Dhoni took my permission': 36-year-old cricketer makes bold statement on getting kicked out of team

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS ICET Result 2023: When to expect? Check marking scheme, how to check, official website here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.