LNS vs TRT The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for London Spirit vs Trent Rockets match at Lord's

Trent Rockets have been high flying after winning both their homes games at Trent Bridge and currently sit at the top of the points table in The Men's Hundred. The Rockets sans Joe Root now make a journey to the Home of Cricket to face the Eoin Morgan-led London Spirit.
The home side will be without the services of Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence, who have joined with the England team ahead of the five-match Test series against India. While this will be a severe blow to the men in blue, but skipper Morgan will be hoping that he and other batters including the all-rounders in the London side chip in to get their first win on the board after their last game was washed out due to rain.
Dream11 Prediction – London Spirit vs Trent Rockets – The Hundred Men's competition 10th match at Lord's
Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis
Batsmen: Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan
All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Amir
LNS vs TRT Probable Playing XIs
London Spirit: Josh Inglis(w), Adam Rossington, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Luis Reece, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir
Trent Rockets: D'Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Cox, Samit Patel, Tom Moores(w), Lewis Gregory(c), Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange
Josh Inglis, Alex Hales(vc), D'Arcy Short, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan(c), Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Amir
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Match Details
The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's, London on July 29. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis(w), Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Adam Rossington, Mark Wood, Luis Reece, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal
Trent Rockets: D'Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Samit Patel, Tom Moores(w), Lewis Gregory(c), Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Steven Mullaney, Timm van der Gugten, Samuel Cook