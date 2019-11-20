Lasith Malinga set to rethink his retirement plans after 2020 T20 World Cup

Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga may be re-thinking his decision to retire after the T20 World Cup in 2020 as he revealed his willingness to continue playing even after the star-studded event.

Earlier this year, the veteran pacer expressed his thoughts about taking time off international cricket.

"T20 is four overs, and I feel with my skill, I can manage T20 as a bowler. As a captain, because I've played so many T20s around the world that I feel I can manage that period for maybe another two years," Malinga told ESPNCricinfo.

However, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board is yet to confirm Malinga's availability, who is himself is waiting for an official announcement for the county's cricket board.

"(Sri Lanka Cricket) said for the World Cup I have to be lead there, but you never know in Sri Lanka," he said.

Malinga featured in 329 international games for Sri Lanka where he scalped 536 wickets. In his 15-year-long cricketing career, the bowler remained in highlight for his action, unique hairstyle, and moreover for his bowling.

Malinga is still a mystery for many batsmen as he has the ability to ball toe-breaking yorkers and also the slower deliveries with the same action and run-up.

"Sri Lanka is lacking that skilful bowler, they lack those consistencies. We can't get one year, one and a half years, all fixed, it might be that we need to get patience, maybe two or three years," he said.

"Consistency is very important. I feel whoever is doing the next selection has to understand that (for) people (to learn), they have to be there. If he's on the bench, nobody can learn," he added.

"If I believe I can give something to the youngsters, then I need to be there. I can tell, but now I can show them 'this is the way how you do it.' But if I don't play then I can't do that," he concluded.

The 35-year-old made his debut against Australia in Test cricket in 2004. In the same year, he played his maiden ODI against the UAE at Dambulla. Malinga's T20 debut came against England at Southhampton.