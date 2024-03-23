Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 DECLARED, direct link here

Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from ED custody

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Amy Jackson kisses Ed Westwick, shares romantic photos from engagement dinner party: ‘Let the celebration begin'

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

7 IITians that are CEOs of Billion Dollar companies

Meet Mughal Emperor who used to drink Gangajal everyday

Meet wives and girlfriends of CSK players

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

Not Priyamani, but this actress was first choice opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, got replaced because...

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2024 match 3 to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off their campaign on Saturday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.The evening showdown, starting at 7:30 pm, follows the earlier match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Pat Cummins, the victorious captain of the ICC World Cup 2023, now leads Hyderabad, taking over from Aiden Markram. Despite a challenging last season where SRH finished at the bottom with just two wins in 14 games, the team looks stronger this time with the inclusion of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, are eager to make their mark. With Phil Salt joining the squad in good T20I form and the exciting return of Mitchell Starc to IPL, KKR is geared up for IPL 2024.

Live streaming details

When will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on March 23, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Pitch Report

Eden Gardens has been a venue for some thrilling cricket matches, showcasing great performances with both bat and ball. Captains winning the toss often opt to bowl first. With three spinners in their lineup, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are considered favorites. Players like CV Varun and Suyash Sharma are expected to deliver strong performances. Umran Malik, along with new KKR pacer Mitchell Starc, will also have favorable conditions to make an impact with the new ball.

Weather Forcast

On Saturday, Kolkata is expected to have decent weather conditions, with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius during the daytime. Hazy sunshine and humid weather are anticipated throughout the day, remaining consistent in the afternoon. As evening approaches, temperatures are forecasted to drop to around 27 degrees Celsius. With humidity levels around 82 percent.

KKR vs SRK Probable playing XI

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

'Jittery, nervous, excited': Rishabh Pant shares his emotions as he prepares for his return to IPL 2024

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture for CSK's support staff ahead of IPL 2024 opener goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement