KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2024 match 3 to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off their campaign on Saturday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.The evening showdown, starting at 7:30 pm, follows the earlier match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Pat Cummins, the victorious captain of the ICC World Cup 2023, now leads Hyderabad, taking over from Aiden Markram. Despite a challenging last season where SRH finished at the bottom with just two wins in 14 games, the team looks stronger this time with the inclusion of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, are eager to make their mark. With Phil Salt joining the squad in good T20I form and the exciting return of Mitchell Starc to IPL, KKR is geared up for IPL 2024.

Live streaming details

When will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on March 23, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Pitch Report

Eden Gardens has been a venue for some thrilling cricket matches, showcasing great performances with both bat and ball. Captains winning the toss often opt to bowl first. With three spinners in their lineup, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are considered favorites. Players like CV Varun and Suyash Sharma are expected to deliver strong performances. Umran Malik, along with new KKR pacer Mitchell Starc, will also have favorable conditions to make an impact with the new ball.

Weather Forcast

On Saturday, Kolkata is expected to have decent weather conditions, with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius during the daytime. Hazy sunshine and humid weather are anticipated throughout the day, remaining consistent in the afternoon. As evening approaches, temperatures are forecasted to drop to around 27 degrees Celsius. With humidity levels around 82 percent.

KKR vs SRK Probable playing XI

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.