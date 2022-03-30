KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli may achieve this HUGE milestone, will join Shikhar Dhawan in elusive list

KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving yet another personal milestone as he gears up to face off against Shreyas-Iyer led KKR.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of yet another personal milestone, as he gears up to face off against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. The rivalry between KKR vs RCB has given the Indian Premier League (IPL) plenty of mouth-watering games, and that should be no different on Wednesday.

Having lit up the IPL over the years with his batting exploits, Virat Kohli is no stranger to records, and in the second game of IPL 2022, he has the chance to surpass yet another huge milestone, to join Shikhar Dhawan in an elusive batting list.

While Virat and Shikhar came face to face a couple of days ago as RCB took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match of the season, but it was the Mayank Agarwal-led side who had the last laugh.

With a little bit of help from the surface, the Punjab Kings batsmen made light work of RCB's bowling unit as they chased down a total of 206 runs to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Will Virat Kohli and RCB have it any better at the second bite of the cherry? Only time will tell, but certainly, on a personal level, the 33-year-old former RCB captain has a chance to write his name in the history books once again.

If Kohli can hit three boundaries against KKR, he will become the second player behind Shikhar Dhawan to score 550 boundaries in the history of IPL. Currently, Dhawan leads this elusive list with a tally of 659 fours to his credit, while his former Sunrisers Hyderabad colleague David Warner is this on this list, behind Kohli, at 525 boundaries.

In the match against Punjab Kings, Kohli was looking in good touch, as he scored an unbeaten 41 off 29 deliveries and RCB fans will be hoping that the former Indian skipper can continue his good run of form, and score a century today.

Elsewhere, the Knights from Kolkata made light work of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game of the season to put some points on the board.