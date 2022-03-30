IPL 2022: RCB looking to get off the mark against in-form KKR

RCB is always known as the batting heavy side and over the years their bowling has let them down and this is the main reason that this IPL franchise has never won the IPL. RCB decided to focus on this area and picked good bowlers during this year's IPL auction. But, it looks like this again has come back to haunt them after what we saw during their 1st match against Punjab Kings.

READ: ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia secures finals berth after defeating West Indies by 157 runs

The RCB bowlers failed to defend a target of 205 runs during their previous match as the Punjab Kings chased the mammoth target in the 19th over. RCB will be looking for a fresh start tonight as they face the confident Kolkata Knight Riders who are coming from a win against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

READ: IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williams 'fined' for THIS reason, know here

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on March 30 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.