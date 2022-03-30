ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia secure finals berth after defeating West Indies by 157 runs

A brilliant century from Alyssa Healy and an outstanding cameo from Rachael Haynes helped Australia defeat West Indies in the semi-finals by 157-run in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here at the Basin Reserve on Wednesday.

Healy smashed 129 from 107 balls and Haynes scored 85 from 100 deliveries putting on 216 runs for the opening wicket to help Australia amass 305/3 in a rain-curtailed match, which was reduced to 45 overs.

Chasing 306, skipper Stafanie Taylor (48) played a lone hand for West Indies, while Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews scored 34 runs each at the top of the order. But they received little support from others as Australia cruised home.

Australia are through to the #CWC22 final and will look to win their seventh ICC Women's World Cup title pic.twitter.com/dnnIy1ehVQ March 30, 2022

Experienced spinner Jess Jonassen bowled well to claim two wickets and five others picked up one scalp each, while Beth Mooney took the catch of the tournament to go with her unbeaten 43 with the bat. Earlier, Healy and Haynes put on 216 runs for the opening wicket at an excellent clip as Australia amassed a huge score after being sent into bat first. It was a scintillating partnership from Healy and Haynes, as the duo dined out on some poor West Indies bowling to put on the third-highest opening stand in Australia's WODI history.

Brief score: Australia 305/3 (Alyssa Healy 129, Rachael Haynes 85; Chinelle Henry 2/51) vs West Indies 148/10 (Stafanie Taylor 48, Hayley Matthews 34; Jess Jonassen 2/14).