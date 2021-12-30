Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai': How Twitterati reacted to India's win against SA

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs to achieve a historic triumph at the Centurion, which sent Indian cricket fans into a frenzy on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2021, 05:47 PM IST

'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai': How Twitterati reacted to India's win against SA

Indian cricket fans couldn't keep calm as Team India defeated South Africa at the Centurion by 113 runs to win the first Test and took a huge step towards ending their unwanted record of not having won a Test series on South African soil ever. 

India now leads the series 1-0, after stellar performances from vice-captain KL Rahul and some lethal bowling from the Indian pacers. Mohammed Shami picked up eight wickets across his two innings as India blew past South Africa in the first Test. 

Shami was ably supported by Jasprit Bumrah, as the duo also achieved some personal milestones throughout the way. While Bumrah completed 100 Test scalps away from home, Shami crossed the 200 Test wickets barrier. 

More than the individual glory though, Team India's performances in 2021 have been amazing in Tests, having conquered Australia and England earlier this year, South Africa was the final frontier remaining, and India have breached the fortress successfully. 

After a historic win, Twitter was flooded with tweets for the Indian team. While some fans posted hilarious memes, others lauded the Indian players for breaching various fortresses throughout the world.

This is how the Twitterati reacted to Team India's much-awaited win over South Africa:

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.