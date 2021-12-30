'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai': How Twitterati reacted to India's win against SA

Indian cricket fans couldn't keep calm as Team India defeated South Africa at the Centurion by 113 runs to win the first Test and took a huge step towards ending their unwanted record of not having won a Test series on South African soil ever.

India now leads the series 1-0, after stellar performances from vice-captain KL Rahul and some lethal bowling from the Indian pacers. Mohammed Shami picked up eight wickets across his two innings as India blew past South Africa in the first Test.

Shami was ably supported by Jasprit Bumrah, as the duo also achieved some personal milestones throughout the way. While Bumrah completed 100 Test scalps away from home, Shami crossed the 200 Test wickets barrier.

More than the individual glory though, Team India's performances in 2021 have been amazing in Tests, having conquered Australia and England earlier this year, South Africa was the final frontier remaining, and India have breached the fortress successfully.

After a historic win, Twitter was flooded with tweets for the Indian team. While some fans posted hilarious memes, others lauded the Indian players for breaching various fortresses throughout the world.

This is how the Twitterati reacted to Team India's much-awaited win over South Africa:

If breaching someone's fortress is an art, #TeamIndia is the Picasso of it pic.twitter.com/idOZ0ivefv — Deepesh Singh Suryavanshi (@deepesh_singh10) December 30, 2021

South Africa finished the fourth day at 94/4 with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs. India register first win at Centurion #INDvsSA #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zVf7UWJnbB — Anu Radha (@anu_financial) December 30, 2021

India have now won as many Tests in Australia, England & South Africa in the last four years (9) than they did in the 30 years previously & have as many Tests their since 2010 (11) as they had done in their Test history prior to then, dating back to 1932 (11). #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/3KgoONxOd9 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 30, 2021

Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

Always remember where the transformation started.



"This 36. Wear it like a badge."



What the Indian team has given us after that '36 all out' has been worth it!#INDvSA | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/tblfMPkuTs December 30, 2021