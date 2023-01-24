Ishan Kishan escapes 12-match ODI ban despite tricking umpires during 1st ODI vs NZ - Here's why

Image Source: Twitter

Ishan Kishan has reportedly evaded a four to twelve-match suspension despite deceiving the umpires during the first ODI against New Zealand last week. During the sixteenth over of New Zealand's innings, the wicketkeeper decided to have some fun and removed the bails after collecting the ball.

The young player also appealed, prompting the third umpire to investigate whether Tom Latham had been out hit-wicket or not. Despite his mischievous antics, Kishan managed to escape a lengthy ban.

The replays revealed that Kishan had deliberately dislodged the bails, and his actions could have resulted in a lengthy suspension. According to a report in stuff.co.nz, match referee Javagal Srinath spoke to Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid. The report further states that the former Indian pacer also conversed with the visiting coach, Luke Ronchi, who ultimately chose not to pursue the matter.

Had New Zealand decided to file an official complaint against Kishan, he could have faced severe punishment.

The left-handed batsman could have been suspended for four to twelve ODIs or T20Is under the Level 3 offense of the ICC's Code of Conduct. However, since the visiting side failed to report it, Ishan was able to play in the second and third ODIs.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed by Kishan's actions and lambasted him for it. His fellow commentator, Murali Karthik, opined that the youngster should not have appealed if he had done it merely for fun. Gavaskar argued that such behavior was unacceptable and set a bad example for the younger generation of cricketers. Karthik, on the other hand, suggested that Kishan should have been more mindful of the consequences of his actions.

Kishan played the second ODI, remaining unbeaten on 8 off 9 balls. In the third ODI, he selflessly sacrificed his wicket for senior Virat Kohli and was run out for 17. India put up an impressive total of 385 runs on the board.

READ| IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill smashes Virat Kohli’s record, joins Babar Azam after stellar century