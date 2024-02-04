Twitter
Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face on 8th wedding anniversary, picture goes viral

Irfan Pathan has been crticised in the past for keeping the face of his wife hidden while sharing pictures with her on social media.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Edited by

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote a sweet message for his wife Safa Baig on their eighth wedding anniversary. He expressed gratitude for her various roles as a mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, constant companion, friend, and mother. Pathan shared a photo of them on social media, marking the first time his wife's face was revealed, according to several media reports.

Notably, Pathan has faced criticism before for not showing his wife's face in pictures on social media.

Recently, the former Indian all-rounder supported Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer despite their recent struggles in batting.

'Virat Kohli's absence is a big deal, and with KL Rahul also injured, the team management has a lot to consider. They must decide whether to give a chance to a new player right away or wait a bit,' Pathan mentioned at the launch of the Asian Legends League, as reported by PTI.

"While it's true that Gill and Iyer haven't been in good form lately, it's not like they've never performed before," he added.

Meanwhile, India trail 1-0 in the ongoing five-match series against England after losing the first game by 28 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Talking about the second Test in Visakhapatnam, the hosts were in the driving seat at the end of play on Day 2.

