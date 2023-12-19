IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins’ first reaction after becoming second most expensive player in IPL history goes viral

Following his leadership in Australia's triumphant World Cup 2023 campaign just last month, it was no surprise that Cummins was a highly sought-after player at the auction.

Pat Cummins made a thunderous impact on the cricketing world with his staggering price tag at the IPL 2024 auction, which is currently underway in Dubai.

Following his leadership in Australia's triumphant World Cup 2023 campaign just last month, it was no surprise that Cummins was a highly sought-after player at the auction.

Amidst a fierce bidding war, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious, securing Cummins' services for a whopping sum of INR 20.50 Crore. This landmark deal makes him the second most expensive acquisition in the history of IPL auctions.

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL. I have heard a lot of Orange Army, I have played in Hyderabad a few times and loved it. I cannot wait to get started. Happy to see another Aussie Travis Head. We are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully a lot of success," said Cummins in a video message posted by SRH on X.

His teammate Mitchell Starc secured a massive Rs 24.75 crore deal from the Kolkata Knight Riders, breaking Pat Cummins' record for the most expensive Indian Premier League purchase. This record, however, only lasted for an hour.

During the IPL Auction in 2024, KKR engaged in a fierce bidding war with the Gujarat Titans to acquire Starc's services.

After an absence of eight years, the 33-year-old Starc will make his return to the IPL, having previously played for the Royal Challengers.

Starc and Cummins, who recently triumphed over India in Ahmedabad to win the ODI Men's Cricket World Cup, surpassed Sam Curran's record as the most expensive player in the league's history. Curran had secured a Rs 18.50 crore deal with the Punjab Kings for IPL 2023.

READ| IPL 2024 introduces two bouncers per over rule for bowlers, Indian pacer says 'a very small change...'