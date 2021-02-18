IPL Auction 2021: No surprises here! Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar goes to Mumbai Indians

The Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians (MI) ropes in another Tendulkar, this time the legend's son Arjun for his base price of 20 lakh in the IPL auction in Chennai. The 21-year-old left-arm pacer was enlisted for the first time in the auction.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians had released all of their overseas bowling arsenals and this was their squad before the auction. IPL Auction 2021

Indian players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.

Overseas: Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard Trent Boult, Chris Lynn

Before IPL, Arjun made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021. He has also played for Mumbai at the U-19 level and other age-group competitions. He, however, had recently failed to find a place in the Mumbai team announced for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In his first SMAT match between Mumbai and Haryana, Arjun did not score any runs and claimed one wicket while conceding 34 runs in three overs. In his second and last outing against Puducherry, he scored just three runs and took one wicket by conceding 33 runs in four overs. Mumbai had lost both the matches.

As for the Vijay Hazare trophy, Shreyas Iyer will lead the Mumbai team with Prithvi Shaw named as his deputy.