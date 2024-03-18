'He is ready to...': Virat Kohli joins RCB ahead of IPL 2024 clash with CSK, watch viral video

Virat Kohli had been outside India for the birth of his second child.

IPL 2024: Ahead of the clash with CSK, star player Virat Kohli has joined his IPL team RCB. Royal Challengers Bangalore has shared a video of the cricketer who made his first public appearance after the birth of his son, Akaay Kohli. He had been outside India and arrived in India on Sunday. The RCB player joined his team in Bengaluru ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL clash on March 22. In the video, Kohli shared his thoughts on joining the team.

In the video, he said, "It’s really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. Always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven’t been off the media radar. I have been into the normalcy, you can say for 2 months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well,” Kohli said in a video shared by RCB."

RCB has also shared photos of the 35-year-old RCB player. "Daddy's Home and he is ready to reign again! Virat Kohli checked in to Namma Bengaluru, and we can't keep calm. Happy Homecoming."

