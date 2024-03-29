Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets

In pursuit of a 183-run target, KKR successfully chased it down in just 16.5 overs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 11:05 PM IST

Courtesy: X @KKRiders
Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine delivered standout performances as Kolkata Knight Riders secured a convincing 7-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. 

In pursuit of a 183-run target, KKR successfully chased it down in just 16.5 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore had earlier set a competitive total of 182 for 6 after opting to bat first. 

Star batsman Virat Kohli led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 83 off 59 balls, supported by Cameron Green (33 off 21 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (28 off 19 balls). 

Kohli showcased his fine form by hitting four boundaries and sixes during his fluent innings. Despite some missed opportunities, RCB's efforts were not enough to stop KKR's dominant performance.

