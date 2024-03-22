IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal run government from jail? Here's what law says

Teacher dances to item song inside classroom, viral video angers internet

Meet man, led Narayana Murthy’s Rs 644000 crore Infosys, transformed ICICI Bank, trusted by Mukesh Ambani for…

Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses clear skies amid rainfall in southern India, check IMD forecast

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Teacher dances to item song inside classroom, viral video angers internet

Meet man, led Narayana Murthy’s Rs 644000 crore Infosys, transformed ICICI Bank, trusted by Mukesh Ambani for…

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

Indian players with maximum strike rate in IPL history

9 Indian web series adapted from Hollywood shows 

Left arm spinners to take most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

RR will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 opener at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


Major setback for Rajasthan Royals as star Australian spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled of the 2024 Indian Premier League season due to personal reasons. This decision comes just before RR's opening clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24. Zampa, retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 1.50 crore in the IPL 2024 mini-auction held in Dubai, played six matches last season, securing eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.54. 

Previously featuring for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant, Zampa amassed 29 wickets in 20 IPL matches.

Adding to their setbacks, Rajasthan Royals have also lost pacer Prasidh Krishna for the season due to a quadriceps surgery. However, replacements are yet to be announced by the franchise. Despite these setbacks, RR has bolstered their squad with five new signings in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, including Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, and Nandre Burger.

Although they narrowly missed a playoff spot last season, finishing just two points behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals displayed a commendable performance, winning seven out of their 14 matches.

The 2024 IPL season will commence on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Meet woman who joined family business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, now she plans to…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 12, her husband is…..

Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad, new captain of defending IPL champion CSK

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement