IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

RR will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 opener at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.



Major setback for Rajasthan Royals as star Australian spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled of the 2024 Indian Premier League season due to personal reasons. This decision comes just before RR's opening clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24. Zampa, retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 1.50 crore in the IPL 2024 mini-auction held in Dubai, played six matches last season, securing eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.54.

Previously featuring for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant, Zampa amassed 29 wickets in 20 IPL matches.

Adding to their setbacks, Rajasthan Royals have also lost pacer Prasidh Krishna for the season due to a quadriceps surgery. However, replacements are yet to be announced by the franchise. Despite these setbacks, RR has bolstered their squad with five new signings in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, including Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, and Nandre Burger.

Although they narrowly missed a playoff spot last season, finishing just two points behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals displayed a commendable performance, winning seven out of their 14 matches.

The 2024 IPL season will commence on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium.