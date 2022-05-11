IPL 2022: Will Prithvi Shaw play for DC again this season? Ricky Ponting gives HUGE update

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of IPL 2022, confirms Ricky Ponting

As Delhi Capitals faced off against Rajasthan Royals in their must-win game, during IPL 2022, all eyes were on Prithvi Shaw, who has missed a couple of matches for Rishabh Pant's side due to fever.

During toss on Wednesday, skipper Rishabh didn't provide any update on Shaw's health, however, head coach Ricky Ponting did reveal that the young opener had been ruled out of IPL 2022.

Only a couple of days ago, Shaw had put up a story on his Instagram handle, which showed him on a hospital bed and he revealed that he was recovering well.

However, it seems that the youngster will not be able to play the remaining matches for Delhi Capitals, according to Ponting.

The Australian legend was questioned by the commentator about Delhi's struggles this season, and in his reply, Ponting did confirm that Shaw had been ruled out of IPL 2022, while Khaleel Ahmed had also picked up a hamstring injury, and that's why he didn't feature against Rajasthan Royals.

More to follow..