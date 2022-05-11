IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin's low batting stance gets netizens talking, almost sits on pitch

Ravichandran Ashwin's low batting stance goes viral on social media

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the smartest cricketers in the world. The all-rounder who currently plies his trade for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), came out to bat at number 3 against Delhi Capitals, much to the surprise of fans.

However, even though Ashwin, who plays as an all-rounder has come out to bat at number 3 on some previous occasions as well, it was his low batting stance on Wednesday, which also seemed to have gotten the netizens talking.

The veteran was facing Kuldeep Yadav, in the 12th over of Rajasthan Royals' inning and much to the disbelief of cricket fans, Ashwin took a very low stance while batting, almost sitting down on the pitch.

Moreover, Ashwin was able to clear the boundary ropes as well, as he stepped out of his crease and whacked Kuldeep towards a six straight down the ground.

While it may be unorthodox batting from Ashwin, he did seem to have gotten the better of DC's bowlers, as he notched a half-century as well, and with it, he now has a fifty across all-formats.

Watch Ravichandran Ashwin's low batting stance as he nearly sits on the pitch:

What you doing Ash pic.twitter.com/fmtJkx2c7o — Krishna Tiwari (@krishnaa_ti) May 11, 2022

More to follow...