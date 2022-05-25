IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav gets trolled for praising Riyan Parag in 'amazing attitude' tweet

Suryakumar Yadav's tweet praising Riyan Parag 'attitude' divides fans on Twitter

Riyan Parag is one of the most promising players in the IPL, however, time and again, he seems to have landed himself in hot waters. The Indian youngster was questioned by fans for his behaviour once again on Tuesday, during the Qualifier 1 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Suryakumar Yadav appeared to praise his compatriot for his attitude on the field, however, the former's tweet didn't go down well among netizens who ended up trolling Surya for his post.

"Amazing attitude on the field #riyanparag #RRvGT," tweeted Surykaumar Kumar, who was earlier ruled out of the IPL 2022 through injury. While it appeared that the Mumbai Indians ace had tweeted in Parag's praise, a section of fans on Twitter didn't take to his tweet kindly.

Amazing attitude on the field#riyanparag #RRvGT — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 24, 2022

It all stemmed from Riyan Parag's gesture towards his teammate Devdutt Padikkal. During the 16th over of Lucknow Super Giants' chase, David Miller tried to find a boundary off Trent Boult's over, however, Parag, who was stationed at long-on ran quickly to the stop the ball from clearing the boundary ropes.

As Parag made quick ground to save his side some runs, while standing up he was spotted venting out his frustration at Padikkal who didn't back Parag up, despite standing at mid-wicket.

This, after Parag was supposedly seen giving a death stare to his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin after a mix-up between the duo resulted in the youngster getting dismissed.

Here's how netizens trolled Suryakumar Yadav for his praise on Riyan Parag:

Showing aggression to senior players is amazing attitude?? Common Surya we expect better views from you — Aadil Nalband (@NalbandAadil) May 24, 2022

Riyan parag has attitude of virat kohli aur talent of riyan parag — awaraaa (@faisalnegative) May 24, 2022

If this is not sarcasm , your account is hacked ! May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans came out victorious against Rajasthan Royals, as the chase-masters of IPL 2022 reached the final after chasing down RR's total of 188 runs.