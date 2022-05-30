IPL 2022: Simon Doull mistakenly announces final venue as 'Narendra Singh Modi' stadium, watch viral video

Simon Doull made a huge blunder in IPL 2022 final

After a long wait of two months, the IPL 2022 season finally reached its epic conclusion as Gujarat Titans (GT) lifted the title in front of a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Unlike the previous two seasons, which were marred by Covid-19, the 15th edition of IPL was completed without any major troubles. However, the final did witness a big blunder from IPL host and commentator Simon Doull, who mistakenly announced the venue of the IPL 2022 final as "Narendra Singh Modi" Stadium in the post-match presentation ceremony.

READ| IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya emulates MS Dhoni, receives IPL trophy and hands it over to youngsters

Fans who were watching the ceremony attentively started to mock the former New Zealand cricketer and since then a video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

Here's the video of Simon Doull making a huge blunder in IPL 2022 final:

While some fans on social media wrote that the mistake by Doull could prove costly, others, pointed out that maybe he got confused between 'Narendra' and 'Mahendra' since he's used to announcing the name of MS Dhoni. Maybe that's why he got mixed up between Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and PM Narendra Modi's names.

READ| Commentator Simon Doull clarifies his remarks on Riyan Parag after social media backlash

This isn't the first instance when Doull has been targeted by trolls for his commentary. Earlier, he had faced backlash from fans on Twitter after he questioned Rajasthan Royals' decision to play Riyan Parag in one of the matches.

The cricketer-turned commentator later had to clarify his words by replying to those who had questioned him.