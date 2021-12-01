IPL 2022 retention: Not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni but THESE 3 players will get HIGHEST salaries

The deadline for the teams to submit the list of retained players for Indian Premier League 2022 season ended on Tuesday (November 30). The eight existing IPL franchises were allowed to retain up to 4 players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.

Each of the franchises used the Player Retention option with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) deciding to retain 4 players each. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained 3 players each while Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained 2.

Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and DC's Rishabh Pant will get a salary of Rs 16 crore each. The trio's salary is highest among retained players. RCB's Virat Kohli will get Rs 15 crore, while SRH's Kane Williamson and RR's Sanju Samson will receive Rs 14 crore each in salary. MI's Jasprit Bumrah, PBKS' Mayank Agarwal, CSK's MS Dhoni, KKR's Andre Russell will get Rs 12 crore each.

Full list of players retained by each franchise and the salary which they will get:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.