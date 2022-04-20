IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for DC vs PBKS match

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings logo

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will face each other in the 32nd match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. DC lost the previous match against RCB by 16 runs after failing to chase a target of 190 runs whereas Punjab Kings also lost their previous IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

The match was supposed to take place in Pune, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the DC camp, it was shifted to Mumbai.

DC vs PBKS weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai will have a low of 25 to 30 degrees in the evening. Conditions will be hot and humid for cricket with humidity of up to 75 percent. Dew has not played a part in the last few matches so far due to the proper work done by the groundsmen to keep the playing field moist-free.

DC vs PBKS - Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne in the last game produced a high-scoring battle as more than 420 runs were scored so this match is also supposed to be a high-scoring encounter.