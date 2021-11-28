IPL 2022: Ahmedabad IPL team not to compete in tournament? BIG update every cricket fan must know

Despite several reports that Ahmedabad franchise is trying to sign players like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming IPL 2022 season the truth is that there is no clarity over the existence of Ahmedabad IPL franchise. This is the situation when IPL 2022 mega auction is jyst days away.

It may be recalled that few weeks ago, the BCCI had announced that two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - will participate in IPL 2022 but according to a report published in InsideSport, the BCCI is yet to allow Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) to operate Ahmedabad IPL team.

CVC Capital was announced as winner of the bid for Ahmedabad IPL team on October 25 with a bid of Rs 5625 crores. But questions were raised over the participation of CVC Capital in IPL due to the company's alleged investements in a betting company.

For its part, the BCCI is yet to make any any official statement on the due diligence which the BCCI does before including any new IPL team.

It is to be noted that IPL 2022 player retention deadline will end on November 30 and the BCCI has asked all the franchises to submit their list of retained players before the deadline, After the end of deadline, the deadline for two new IPL franchises will start and Ahmedabad and Lucknow will get a window till December 25 to finalize 3 players before IPL 2022 mega auction.

Earlier it was reported by InsideSport that the due diligence is on for Ahmedabad team owners. The report added that the tender rights for IPL 2022 has got delayed due to issue wuth Ahmedabad team ownership.