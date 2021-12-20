IPL 2022 mega auction: BIG update on auction date and Ahmedabad team you must not miss

The much-awaited IPL 2022 mega acution is likely to be held next month but the BCCI is yet to make any official announcement in this regard. The IPL 2022 mega auction will incldude all the players who are not retained by the 8 franchises and picked by the 2 new teams by December 25. According to reports, the BCCI is planning to hold IPL 2022 mega auction in January 2022.

But talking to InsideSport website, a senior BCCI has said that IPL 2022 mega auction is unlikely to be held before third week of January. Sources said that earlier the BCCI had asked the frnachises to get ready for IPL 2022 mega auction in the first week of January. It is learnt that IPL 2022 mega auction has been delayed due to issues related to the Ahmedabad franchise and the BCCI wants to resolve all issues related to Ahmedabad franchise before going ahead with IPL 2022 mega auction.

“We are still waiting for the specially appointed committee’s decision on CVC’s ownership of Ahmedabad franchise. Until or unless that is not done, auction dates can’t be finalized. Moreover, we have to even give proper window to both Lucknow & Ahmedbad teams to complete their 3 signings before the IPL Auctions. We don’t see auction happening before 3rd or even 4th week of January,” a BCCI official told InsideSport website.

It may be recalled that Ahmedabad franchise was bought by CVC Capital in the auction held few weeks ago in Dubai but later it was reported that CVC Capital is involved in sports betting and their ownership must be cancelled.