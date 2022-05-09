IPL 2022: Meet Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav's replacement for MI against KKR

Ramandeep Singh replaced Suryakumar Yadav in MI's playing XI versus KKR

Mumbai Indians were dealt another blow ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders as Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 season, through an injury.

The five time-champs on Monday tweeted and informed their fans of the big setback, while skipper Rohit Sharma during toss announced that Ramandeep Singh would replace Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI against KKR.

"Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Mr. Yadav sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May, 2022," read the statement from Mumbai Indians.





Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on his left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team. pic.twitter.com/78TMwPemeJ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2022

READ| IPL 2022: From Saachi Marwah to Jassym Lora, meet hottest WAGs of KKR players

The 31-year-old had played 8 matches for MI this season, and he had been consistently among runs, scoring 303 runs in total. Yadav had also missed his franchise's opening couple of games in IPL 2022 through another injury issue.

Who is Ramandeep Singh?

Surya's replacement Ramandeep is a right-handed all-rounder, who is playing his trade in IPL for the first time in his career this season. He had already made his debut for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this season, scoring 6 runs in 12 balls.

MI had roped in Ramandeep at the IPL 2022 mega auction for a price of INR 20 lakh, which was his base price.

READ| IPL 2022: 'Bright investment' Tilak Varma is going to serve Mumbai for next ten years, say Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan

Hailing from Punjab, the youngster has played only a couple of First-Class matches, scoring 124 runs at an average of 41.33. Talking about Ramandeep's List-A career, he has 141 runs under his belt, in 10 games, while in T20s, he has a tally of 98 runs in 10 games.

The 25-year-old has the ability to hit big shots in the middle overs, and that could be one reason why he was chosen by Mumbai Indians to replace Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI.