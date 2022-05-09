IPL 2022: Why Suryakumar Yadav isn't playing for MI against KKR?

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022 through injury

While Mumbai Indians (MI) have already been knocked out of the race for IPL 2022 playoffs, in another massive blow to the five-time champs, Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the remaining campaign through injury.

The right-handed batter who had earlier missed the opening matches for Mumbai in IPL 2022 through another injury issue, Suryakumar will be taking no part in any of the matches further this season.

Ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday, the franchise put out a statement, confirming Yadav's absence.

"Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," read a tweet from the Rohit Sharma led franchise.





Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on his left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team. pic.twitter.com/78TMwPemeJ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2022

The player who is better known by his moniker of 'SKY' has been one of the most consistent players for Mumbai this season with 303 runs for the five-time champs in eight matches.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also spoke about Suryakumar Yadav's absence during the toss, after winning the same and having chosen to bowl first. While the 'Hitman' revealed that there was just one change in his team, KKR, in stark contrast, made five changes to their playing XI.

Ramandeep Singh replaces Surya, while Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and Sheldon Jackson come into the side for KKR.

Here's how the two teams are lining up today:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith