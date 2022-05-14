IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH: MCA Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

MCA Stadium Pune

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look forward to keeping their playoffs hopes alive as they face each other today during the evening game of the IPL at MCA Stadium, Pune.

Sunrisers Hyderabad looked all settled to qualify for the playoffs after 5 straight wins but the series of losses in the last few games along with injury concerns in the team have derailed their winning momentum and now they seem to be struggling to make it to the playoffs whereas Kolkata Knight Riders can maximum go to 14 points even after winning their today's as well as upcoming last game so they will have to rely on the results of the other teams as well to book a birth for the playoffs.

SRH vs KKR weather forecast

Pune will be slightly cooler on the evening of the KKR vs SRH matchday in terms of temperature. Temperatures will be between 25 to 30 degrees with no threat of rain.

SRH vs KKR pitch report

The pitches in Pune are getting difficult for the team batting second. In the last two games played at this venue. the team batting first has won both the game. The last game played at this venue was between LSG and GT where GT won the game batting first.

SRH vs KKR probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Jagdeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy