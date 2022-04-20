IPL 2022: BCCI changes venue for DC vs RR match after 6th Covid casualty in Delhi camp

BCCI have announced a change in venue for DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals' (DC) ongoing IPL season hasn't gone per plan both on and off the field. Amid the ongoing covid outbreak in the Delhi camp, their next match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 22 has been shifted from MCA Stadium in Pune to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This comes after there were six covid positive cases reported in the Delhi Capitals' camp, with two foreign players, reportedly, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert having returned covid positive tests, and apart from them, four members of the support staff had also been infected by the virus.

Ahead of the DC's match against Punjab Kings, Tim Seifert was reported to be the latest casualty in the Delhi camp, taking their tally of covid positive cases to six.

After the developments on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the venue for match 34 of the ongoing IPL season, between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, had been changed from MCA Stadium in Pune, to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The entire Delhi camp was reported to have undergone two rounds of testing prior to their match against Punjab Kings and judging by the number of increasing casualties in the past days, the testing will be continued.

Earlier, the match between Delhi and Punjab as well was slated to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but owing to the positive cases, BCCI wanted to reduce any further risk of infection via travel, and as such, the match was shifted to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

For the unversed, apart from foreign players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, Physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane had also contracted the virus.