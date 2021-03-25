IPL 2021: 'Thala' MS Dhoni unveils new CSK jersey, features camouflage as tribute to Indian armed forces

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unveiled their new jersey on Wednesday for the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise's captain 'Thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni who did the unpacking duties as the team put the video on all their social media handles.

The MS Dhoni-led side is one of the very few franchises, who have rarely made any significant changes to their jersey over the years and have redesigned for the first time since 2008. However, this time around there were a couple of evident changes. The CSK have their new principal sponsor in fashion brand Myntra which comes at the front. Above the logo, there are three stars highlighting the number of titles in CSK's kitty. They also have done away with the red and blue stripes on the arms and have integrated a camouflage pattern on the shoulders as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

Elaborating on the new jersey, the franchise in a statement said, "The new-look jersey features camouflage as a tribute to India’s armed forces and three stars atop the much-loved franchise’s logo."

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said. The former India batsman and one of the stars of the IPL, Suresh Raina also shared the same message on his Instagram.

MS Dhoni, who 'Definitely Not!" retired from the IPL last year, will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the season starting April 9. Their first game will be against the last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals on April 10.