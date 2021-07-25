IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second phase, to begin on THIS date

The El Clásico of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - will kick off the second phase of the lucrative league from September 19 in the UAE. The 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on May 4.

Later, the BCCI in their annual SGM had confirmed that the remaining matches will take place in the UAE.

Speaking about the same to the news agency ANI, a BCCI source confirmed that the rest of the league will start on September 19 with the final slated for October 15. "Yes, we are kicking off with the MI-CSK clash on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon," the source said.

While England and Australian players are most likely to give a miss to the second phase of the IPL, the BCCI is ensuring the maximum overseas players are available for which they worked out the schedule of the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with Cricket West Indies (CWI) and preponed it by one week.

CPL in an official statement said that the tournament will now begin on August 26 and will end on September 15 for the Windies players and players from other countries to be available in time for the IPL.

Including the qualifiers and the final, a total of 31 matches are still remaining. Delhi Capitals, who played the most number of matches alongside the Punjab Kings and are currently on the top of the points table with six wins, while MS Dhoni-led CSK are in second place with five wins out of seven games played.