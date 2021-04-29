IPL 2021: 'Jalwa hai humara,' Twitterati react to Bumrah's exceptional death bowling against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave just 15 runs in his four overs, helping his side restrict the Rajasthan Royals to 171 on a good Delhi wicket.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspit Bumrah has slowly got into his best bowling form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Thursday's game against the Rajasthan Royals was a great example of the exceptional weapon he is especially in the death overs.

Bumrah, who is considered one of the best bowlers in the world, is always difficult to get away and he showed why. His line and length during the powerplay was on the stumps, which is not easy for any batsman to score runs against and he just became twice the bowler he is in the final few overs.Against the set batsmen Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, Bumrah exhibited a fine bowling display of yorkers, landing one after the other making almost impossible for the Rajasthan Royals batsmen to score runs off, let alone smashing boundaries.

In the last two overs, Bumrah went for just eight runs in total, getting the set Dube out and played a major role for Mumbai Indians in restricting Rajasthan Royals to a score of 171, which was a below-par total on a good Delhi surface and eventually didn't prove to be enough as the men in blue chased down the target in just 18.3 overs. Bumrah finished with a spell of 1/15 in his four overs including 12 dot balls.Former West Indies fast bowler and commentator Ian Bishop led the praise on the fast bowler as the fans joined in calling him 'Greatest of all time' (GOAT). Many fans lauded Bumrah's efforts with hilarious memes. Here are some of the reactions:

Jasprit Bumrah ends an excellent spell against Rajasthan Royals. Conceded just 15 runs in his 4 overs with 2 of his overs were bowled in the Powerplay. He picked a wicket also. Just another masterclass performance by him. — Jayavasanthakumar.. (@VasanthJVK) April 29, 2021

Rajasthan Royals run-rate is 8.55 from 20 overs and Bumrah went for 3.8 economy rate from 4 overs - Boom. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021

Bumrah Eco 3.8 — தனிக்காட்டு ராஜா (@itz_sk55) April 29, 2021

Smashing bumrah in death ain't for everyone pic.twitter.com/Opn5QQURDc — Mehul (@MehulJa25538376) April 29, 2021