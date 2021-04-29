IPL 2021: 'Jalwa hai humara,' Twitterati react to Bumrah's exceptional death bowling against Rajasthan Royals

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2021: 'Jalwa hai humara,' Twitterati react to Bumrah's exceptional death bowling against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave just 15 runs in his four overs, helping his side restrict the Rajasthan Royals to 171 on a good Delhi wicket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 29, 2021, 10:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspit Bumrah has slowly got into his best bowling form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Thursday's game against the Rajasthan Royals was a great example of the exceptional weapon he is especially in the death overs.

Bumrah, who is considered one of the best bowlers in the world, is always difficult to get away and he showed why. His line and length during the powerplay was on the stumps, which is not easy for any batsman to score runs against and he just became twice the bowler he is in the final few overs.Against the set batsmen Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, Bumrah exhibited a fine bowling display of yorkers, landing one after the other making almost impossible for the Rajasthan Royals batsmen to score runs off, let alone smashing boundaries.

In the last two overs, Bumrah went for just eight runs in total, getting the set Dube out and played a major role for Mumbai Indians in restricting Rajasthan Royals to a score of 171, which was a below-par total on a good Delhi surface and eventually didn't prove to be enough as the men in blue chased down the target in just 18.3 overs. Bumrah finished with a spell of 1/15 in his four overs including 12 dot balls.Former West Indies fast bowler and commentator Ian Bishop led the praise on the fast bowler as the fans joined in calling him 'Greatest of all time' (GOAT). Many fans lauded Bumrah's efforts with hilarious memes. Here are some of the reactions:

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill set for litmus test again: How can it change course of history

Indian Grand Prix: MotoGP set to begin at Buddh International Circuit; know schedule, time, date, other details

Buy YouTube Subscribers : 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Subscribers in 2023

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE