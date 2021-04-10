IPL 2021 CSK vs DC: Balcony jokes are back as Sehwag, Twitterati praise 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina for fifty

The left-handed batsman Suresh Raina was back in Chennai Super Kings colours and the normal services resumed as the 'Chinna Thala' scored a half-century on his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a gap of one year.

Raina, who pulled out of the last year's tournament owing to personal reasons featured in his side's first game against the Delhi Capitals of the 2021 edition. After a few tentative pushes and untimed shots, Raina was back into his groove with a couple of boundaries.

As soon as he got those two boundaries, Raina found his rhythm and was now able to get the ball in the middle of the bat. After which, it was vintage Raina on the show as he destroyed Delhi Capitals spinners, especially Ravichandran Ashwin.

With three fours and four sixes, Raina raced away to a half-century, the first of this IPL in just 32 balls. Even though he got out soon after due to a run-out, he sure entertained the CSK fans and his fans world over.

The fans heaped praise on the 34-year old, however, some of them were back to mentioning the last year's balcony episode, where it was a conjecture that Raina wasn't happy with the hotel room he got in Dubai because it didn't have a balcony, even after CSK CEO denying the same. May fans were just happy seeing him back on the IPL stage.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is the difference. Jai Jai Balcony. Mazaak hai, jyada seriously mat lo.#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/j3o94XARhY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021

Super Raina king @ChennaiIPL well played China thala — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 10, 2021

Imagine if Raina got the hotel balcony last year... #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 10, 2021

Suresh Raina right now pic.twitter.com/RAEYcXxU1u — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2021

Mr. IPL after a long time. This tournament missed you. Played! — Manya (@CSKian716) April 10, 2021

Bhaiyya mei bhaiyya! Raina bhaiyya!! #CSKvDC — Tanay Tiwari (@Tanay_Tiwari) April 10, 2021

There's good, there's great then there's Suresh Raina. — Heisenberg (@internetumpire) April 10, 2021