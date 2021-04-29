IPL 2021: After R Ashwin, two popular umpires Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel pull out due to COVID-19

After Delhi Capitals R Ashwin and three other cricketers decided to pull out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel have also decided to quit the cash-rich league. It is learnt that Menon has decided to pull out as his parents have tested COVID-19 positive. While, Paul Reiffel decided to pull out hafter the Australian government suspended all flights from India due to the Covid surge in the country.

“Nitin has a small child to look after as his mother and wife have tested positive while Reiffel informed BCCI that he fears not being able to go home due to the Australian government’s decision banning all flights from India. The BCCI already had several local umpires as backup so they will be officiating in games in which Menon and Reiffel were scheduled to stand,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound,” he wrote in an email, the report added.

Earlier, Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Liam Livingstone have already pulled out of the T20 league.